Search

Immigration

Travelling to Saudi Arabia with pets? keep new rules in mind

Web Desk 02:05 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Travelling to Saudi Arabia with pets? keep new rules in mind

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has announced a new protocol for passengers wishing to travel to Kingdom.  As per the new rules, they must first seek permission from Saudi authorities to ship their animals, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by the Saudi government, all airlines must inform passengers in advance about the new rules for the shipment of pets. “Airlines must inform passengers that it is necessary to submit import/export applications for animals through the new electronic link (https://nanma.sa), before travelling,” it said.

The flight carriers must not ship animals, including those accompanied by their owners, without obtaining a permit from the ministry of environment, the notification further read.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

PIA reduces airfare for students travelling to China

07:55 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Umrah pilgrims can now travel through any airport in Saudi Arabia

08:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Travelling to Thailand? Here's what you need to know about consuming Cannabis

07:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Cancellation of unused visit visa must for new UAE visa

09:12 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Trying to relocate? Here are over a dozen work visa types offered by New Zealand

11:14 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

New Zealand pilot held hostage in Indonesia

07:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LHC gives Imran Khan another chance to appear in bail case

03:19 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.

During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.

Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.

All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.

This is an intraday update...

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: