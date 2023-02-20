Travelling to Saudi Arabia with pets? keep new rules in mind

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has announced a new protocol for passengers wishing to travel to Kingdom. As per the new rules, they must first seek permission from Saudi authorities to ship their animals, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Sunday.
According to the notification issued by the Saudi government, all airlines must inform passengers in advance about the new rules for the shipment of pets. “Airlines must inform passengers that it is necessary to submit import/export applications for animals through the new electronic link (https://nanma.sa), before travelling,” it said.
The flight carriers must not ship animals, including those accompanied by their owners, without obtaining a permit from the ministry of environment, the notification further read.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
