Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird passes away aged 92

Legendary cricket umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird has passed away at the age of 92.

Born in Barnsley, Dickie Bird began his cricket career in 1956 as a top-order batsman but was forced to end it early due to injuries.

In 1970, he turned to umpiring and went on to become one of the most renowned umpires in cricket history. He officiated in 66 Test matches and 76 One-Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals.

Yorkshire County, where he also played, hailed Dickie Bird as a “national treasure,” praising his legacy of sportsmanship and humility that continues to inspire generations.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also expressed deep sorrow over his passing.