India-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A flight from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, heading to India’s Chennai was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi after a technical fault occurred mid-flight.

The Silk Way Airlines flight ZP 4771 was traveling from Baku to Chennai. After crossing Pakistani airspace and flying over the Arabian Sea, the aircraft experienced a technical malfunction at an altitude of 31,000 feet.

The pilot promptly contacted Karachi’s nearest air traffic control and requested permission for an emergency landing. Upon receiving clearance, the IL76 cargo aircraft safely landed at Karachi Airport.

The aircraft has been parked at Terminal 1 of Karachi Airport for further inspection.