US Student Visa rejection rates spike in 2023: Here's official data

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States rejected student visas in large numbers in recent years as endorsed by the official data.

The data issued by the State Department unveils that from 2021 to 2023, student visas were denied at nearly twice the rate of all other types of non-immigrant visa applications, such as those for tourism or business.

It is important to note that the total number of student visas issued in the US has shown steady growth over the past three years, after a record low in 2020 caused by the Covid which brought everything to a standstill.

As far as statistics are concerned, visa issuance is still far below the peak level recorded in 2015, and denial rates have increased from a low of 15% in 2014 to a staggering 36% in 2023.

As far as the comparison with other countries is concerned, Australia saw its highest student visa denial rate of 34% in September 2023 as the country is also currently tightening rules against student visas.

In terms of numbers, record 253,355 visa denials were recorded as the US tries to strike a balance between immigration and other concerns.

The State Department has not revealed the reasons for denying the visas but experts believe that the most non-immigrant visa denials are for failing to prove non-immigrant intent meaning that the applicants failed to demonstrate that they would return to their country after their visa expires.

It is to be mentioned that student visas are under tough scrutiny by countries including Australia and Canada besides the United Kingdom.

The government of Canada has announced to reduce the number of student visas by 35 percent, a move that has visibly made aspiring students worried about their future.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom has also barred students from bringing their dependents to the country. Moreover, Australia has also increased the English language requirements for student and graduate visas.