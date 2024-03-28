PITB’s e-Rozgaar training program receives over 17,000 applications

LAHORE - e-Rozgaar Training Program, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, has received over 17,000 applications from youth across Punjab for its next batch.
The initiative is aimed at providing dignified online employment opportunities to young individuals.
Of these applications, 63% were from male applicants, while 37% were from female applicants. Upon completion of document verification, classes will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr. Unemployed youth from across Punjab will receive free three-month training in Technical Skills, Content Marketing and advertising, Graphic Design, e-commerce, and other fields.
Commenting on the development, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Currently, 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational in 36 districts of Punjab. We have successfully trained over 60,000 students, collectively earning over Rs. 8 billion through online work. The participation of women in the program is encouraging, with a representation of 57%.”
The e-Rozgaar Training Program is part of the government's efforts to empower the youth with marketable skills and opportunities for economic growth and self-sustainability.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
