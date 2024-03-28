Search

PITB’s e-Rozgaar training program receives over 17,000 applications

01:10 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
LAHORE - e-Rozgaar Training Program, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, has received over 17,000 applications from youth across Punjab for its next batch.

The initiative is aimed at providing dignified online employment opportunities to young individuals.

Of these applications, 63% were from male applicants, while 37% were from female applicants. Upon completion of document verification, classes will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr. Unemployed youth from across Punjab will receive free three-month training in Technical Skills, Content Marketing and advertising, Graphic Design, e-commerce, and other fields.

Commenting on the development, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Currently, 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational in 36 districts of Punjab. We have successfully trained over 60,000 students, collectively earning over Rs. 8 billion through online work. The participation of women in the program is encouraging, with a representation of 57%.”

The e-Rozgaar Training Program is part of the government's efforts to empower the youth with marketable skills and opportunities for economic growth and self-sustainability.

