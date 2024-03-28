UAE exploring long term golden, silver visas for business community

DUBAI - The government of the United Arab Emirates is exploring the option of introducing long-term business licenses, including 10-year golden licenses and five-year silver licenses.
The measures aim to increase government revenues, stimulate business activities, and enhance the emirate's sustainable growth and prosperity.
The proposal to introduce new regulations for trade licenses was discussed during the inaugural 2024 Economic Integration Committee meeting on Wednesday chaired by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.
The participants discussed enhancing economic initiatives and fostering collaboration. It was also discussed at length to introduce fresh regulations for trade and business activities in the country, including issuing a five-year silver license and a 10-year golden license, both priced competitively.
These measures are in line with the goals set by the government as part of its "We are the UAE 2031" vision, Gulf News reported.
It bears mentioning that the government of the United Arab Emirates is introducing multiple measures to diversify its revenue stream and to attract top talent from across the world. UAE's Golden Visa is already amongst the most sought-after visas in the world and dozens of celebrities have already acquired such visas.
If the silver and golden business licenses are approved in subsequent discussions, the business community would find it appropriate to acquire such visas and set up business in the emirate.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
