Islamabad Weather Update: Scattered rains forecasted for capital, parts of Pakistan

Moderate rains continued to batter parts of Pakistan including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In its advisory, Met Office issued a weather forecast predicting scattered rains in the capital and adjoining regions for the next 2-3 days.

Wet spell will continue in the country as a westerly wave is affecting central, and upper parts. The new weather system will persist till March 31.

On Thursday, the temperature in capital hovers between 24-26 degrees Celsius. Wind blew at 15-17kmph while humidity was recorded at over 80per cent.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Wet spell will continue in central and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northern Balochistan.

Large part of the country will experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms. There may also be duststorms in southern parts, per PMD report.

Met Office also warned of moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to crops, electric poles, and solar panels.