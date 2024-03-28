Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Kakul camp: Take a look into cricket players’ fitness training at Pakistan Army school

03:03 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
Kakul camp: Take a look into cricket players’ fitness training at Pakistan Army school
Source: PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided a sneak peek into the fitness camp being held for national players at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), Kakul, Abbottabad, to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments.

The training camp has been arranged ahead of the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The camp commenced from March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead. 

The PCB has shared a slew of photos, showing the players performing various tasks under the supervision of army trainers and coaches. 

A video circulating on social media shows the players attending a running session while Azam Khan can be also be seen in the video.

Kakul Camp Players List

Following players are attending the fitness training camp in Kakul:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:03 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Kakul camp: Take a look into cricket players’ fitness training at ...

11:22 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam to return as Pakistan captain soon

09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

Jordan crushes Pakistan 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

04:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan players spotted having Iftar at Masjid-e-Nabwi in viral video

02:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

PCB contacts Luke Ronchi for head coach role

01:12 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's T20, ODI series against Australia all set for Nov; Check ...

Sports

10:35 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistani boxer Agha Kaleem wins title at World Muaythai Boxing ...

09:32 AM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan jumps to fourth spot in ICC World Test Championship Ranking

09:25 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

PCB picks 29 cricketers for fitness training under Pakistan Army

Advertisement

Latest

04:01 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Latest gold price in Pakistan after Rs1,500 per tola hike

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 281.4
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: