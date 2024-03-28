Kakul camp: Take a look into cricket players’ fitness training at Pakistan Army school

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided a sneak peek into the fitness camp being held for national players at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), Kakul, Abbottabad, to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments.

The training camp has been arranged ahead of the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The camp commenced from March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

The PCB has shared a slew of photos, showing the players performing various tasks under the supervision of army trainers and coaches.

A video circulating on social media shows the players attending a running session while Azam Khan can be also be seen in the video.

Kakul Camp Players List

Following players are attending the fitness training camp in Kakul:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir