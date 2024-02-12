Australia stun India to lift U19 World Cup 2024

Confident Australia stunned India in final, lifting U19 World Cup after a convincing 79-run victory in Benoni. Men in Blue remain in form throughout ICC event including in the final.

Hugh Weibgen led side set formidable target of 254 runs on the scoreboard. Kangaroos concluded their innings at 253/7, forming the highest-ever total in a U19 World Cup final.

Harjas Singh led the charge for Australia with strong 55, supported by valuable contributions in the 40s from Weibgen, Harry Dixon, and Ollie Peak. For India, Raj Limbani got 3 scalps for 38 runs.

Asian side faced early setbacks in their reply, losing four wickets in the first 20 overs, including key players Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas.

Despite Murugan's heroics with 42 runs, Australia seemed destined for victory, ultimately winning in the 44th over.

Australia's pacer Mahli Beardman played a crucial role in dismantling India's batting order. Beardman dismissed Musheer Khan and captain Uday Saharan, while Sachin Dhas fell to Raf MacMillan.

In Australia's innings, after solid start by Harry Dixon, Naman Tiwari and Raj Limbani fought back for India, taking crucial wickets. Tiwari removed Weibgen for 48, while Dixon caught by a slower ball. However, Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks steadied Australia's innings with a patient partnership.

Despite a modest tournament record, Singh impressed by achieving his first 50 in U19 World Cup. Although Saumy Pandey dismissed him, Ollie Peake's aggressive approach ensured Australia crossed the 200-run mark.

Australia scored 66 runs in the final 10 overs, maintaining a healthy run rate.

Overall, Australia's all-around performance in all fields secured their third ICC final victory over India, adding to their successes in the World Test Championship in 2023 and the U19 World Cup in 2024.