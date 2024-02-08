Search

ad
Sports

PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in U19 Semi Final today

Web Desk
12:41 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in U19 Semi Final today

Pakistan will face Australia in the second Semi-Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Benoni in South Africa today. 

The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. 

The Final match will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

India have already qualified for the Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

More to follow

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:26 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Punjab seeks deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers for PSL 9 security

07:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

‘The Rock’ returns to WWE after 10 years to face cousin Roman ...

01:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Davis Cup: India advance to World Group I after beating Pakistan 3-0

09:48 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five runs to qualify for U19 World Cup ...

11:16 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master qualify for main final

11:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Under-19 World Cup

Sports

02:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi elected as PCB chairman unopposed

02:05 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

FIFA World Cup 2026 complete schedule unveiled

06:05 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi urges people to vote in Feb 8 polls

05:43 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam maintains top position in latest ICC ODI rankings

Advertisement

Latest

01:37 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Who is running for Pakistan election 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: