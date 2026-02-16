Pak Naval chief Admiral Ashraf lauds Academic Excellence at Grand Bahria University Convocation

ISLAMABAD – Bahria University proudly held its 28th Convocation Ceremony, a grand event that saw Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of Naval Staff and Pro-Chancellor of the university, grace the occasion as Chief Guest. He personally conferred degrees upon the graduating students.

Over 3,300 graduates received degrees across diverse disciplines, showcasing the university’s academic excellence. Exceptional achievers were celebrated with 108 gold medals and 105 silver medals, honoring their outstanding performance.

In his inspiring address, Admiral Ashraf congratulated the students and their families on this significant milestone. He highlighted the pivotal role of higher education in national development, praised Bahria University’s remarkable growth, and applauded the launch of multiple new undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The event was further elevated by the presence of proud parents, who joined in celebrating the achievements of their children, making it a truly memorable convocation.