New School Timings in Punjab for Ramadan 2026 announced; Check Notification

ISLAMABAD – School Education authorities announced revised school hours for the holy month of Ramadan. According to the new schedule, schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, ensuring students can manage their studies along with fasting.
On Fridays, schools will close early at 12:30 PM. Additionally, teachers will be given Saturdays off throughout the 30 days of Ramadan to accommodate the month’s spiritual and social practices.
Ramadan School Timings
|Days
|Timings
|Schools Shift
|Monday to Thursday
|8:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|Single Shift
|Friday
|8:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Single Shift
|Monday to Thursday
|8:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Morning Shift)
|Double Shift / Afternoon
|Monday to Thursday
|1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Evening Shift)
|Double Shift / Afternoon
|Friday
|2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
|Double Shift / Afternoon
Officials have urged students, parents, and staff to adjust their routines accordingly and make the most of the special arrangements.