New School Timings in Punjab for Ramadan 2026 announced; Check Notification

ISLAMABAD – School Education authorities announced revised school hours for the holy month of Ramadan. According to the new schedule, schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, ensuring students can manage their studies along with fasting.

On Fridays, schools will close early at 12:30 PM. Additionally, teachers will be given Saturdays off throughout the 30 days of Ramadan to accommodate the month’s spiritual and social practices.

Ramadan School Timings

Days Timings Schools Shift Monday to Thursday 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM Single Shift Friday 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Single Shift Monday to Thursday 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Morning Shift) Double Shift / Afternoon Monday to Thursday 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Evening Shift) Double Shift / Afternoon Friday 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM Double Shift / Afternoon

Officials have urged students, parents, and staff to adjust their routines accordingly and make the most of the special arrangements.