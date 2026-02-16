Latest

Pakistan

New School Timings in Punjab for Ramadan 2026 announced; Check Notification

By Staff Reporter
7:15 pm | Feb 16, 2026
New School Timings In Punjab For Ramadan 2026 Announced Check Notification

ISLAMABAD – School Education authorities announced revised school hours for the holy month of Ramadan. According to the new schedule, schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, ensuring students can manage their studies along with fasting.

On Fridays, schools will close early at 12:30 PM. Additionally, teachers will be given Saturdays off throughout the 30 days of Ramadan to accommodate the month’s spiritual and social practices.

Ramadan School Timings

Days Timings Schools Shift
Monday to Thursday 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM Single Shift
Friday 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Single Shift
Monday to Thursday 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Morning Shift) Double Shift / Afternoon
Monday to Thursday 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Evening Shift) Double Shift / Afternoon
Friday 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM Double Shift / Afternoon

Officials have urged students, parents, and staff to adjust their routines accordingly and make the most of the special arrangements.

New School Timings In Punjab For Ramadan 2026 Announced Check Notification

Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now