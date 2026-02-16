Two Sisters raped after being tricked with Fake Marriage Proposal in Lahore

LAHORE – Another horrifying incident of sexual assault was reported from Lahore. as two sisters were allegedly lured under false pretenses and sexually assaulted by multiple men in South Cantonment area.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections related to sexual assault. The FIR named Zia, one of the key suspects, who invited the girls to a house under the guise of arranging a marriage proposal.

He then reportedly deceived them into going to Moonlight Hotel, where three men allegedly assaulted the sisters. Disturbingly, the suspects are also said to have recorded the assault on video.

Authorities have also named the hotel owner, Imran, and the manager, Irfan, in the case for allegedly facilitating the crime. A police spokesperson confirmed that raids are underway to apprehend the main suspects, Zia, Khurram, and Bilal, and said they are expected to be taken into custody soon.

The incident has sparked outrage across Lahore, raising urgent questions about safety, accountability, and the role of accomplices in such heinous crimes.