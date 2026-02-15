Pregnant Woman ‘gang-raped’ in Lahore’s Kahna; suspects in police custody

LAHORE — Shock and outrage, as a 7-month pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped, and assaulted. Kahna police got 15-hotline call, and managed to trace two culprits involved in assault using modern technology from Johar Town.

The investigation is being personally supervised by SP Model Town, Shehrbano Naqvi, who vowed that women’s exploiters will not be spared.

According to police reports, the victim worked as a waiter for private catering company. The owner of the company lured her under false pretenses to a house in a private society on Defence Road, where he, along with an accomplice, subjected her to a brutal gang rape. Shockingly, when the victim tried to resist, one of the men slapped her.

A case has been registered under Section 375A at Kahna Police Station. The arrested suspects, Abbas and Azam, have been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

SP Shehrbano Naqvi warned the public: “Anyone who exploits women will face the full force of the law, and no leniency will be shown.” The incident has ignited public outrage, raising urgent questions about the safety of women and pregnant workers in the city.

Rape remains serious and widespread issue in Pakistan. Women in rural areas and vulnerable groups, such as domestic workers and pregnant women, are particularly at risk. The legal framework, including sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code and recent anti-rape amendments, provides for severe punishments, but enforcement is often hampered by biased policing, lack of forensic resources, and delayed trials.