‘Jinn’ booked for possessing man to rape his former mother-in-law in Gujrat

GUJRAT – In an unusual turn of events, the Gujrat Police have filed a sexual assault case against a “jinn” and a man for allegedly raping the latter’s former mother-in-law.

Reports said the case has been registered under the direct orders of the District Police Officer (DPO) in order to investigate the matter.

The incident took place in the village of Bhidar, within the Kakrali Police Station area, where a woman named Sumaira has alleged that her former son-in-law, 17-year-old Kabir, assaulted her under the influence of a “jinn” named Adil.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case described how Kabir, allegedly controlled by the spirit, forced the victim into a physical relationship.

The FIR revealed that Sumaira claimed Kabir’s behavior was entirely influenced by the “jinn” named Adil, who took control of him and committed the assault.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of supernatural elements, as the victim stated that the “jinn” was the true perpetrator behind the crime.

On the basis of this report, the police registered a case against both Kabir and the spirit, Adil. The DPO’s orders led to immediate action, with the police beginning efforts to apprehend the accused.

The police confirmed that Samira has undergone a medical examination and will receive a medical report within two days.

However, raids are being conducted to arrest the 17-year-old Kabir.