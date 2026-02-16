Bise Lahore Class 9 Datesheet 2026

LAHORE – Thousands of Class 9 students are turning their attention from holidays to textbooks, as exams are starting from mid-April.

Punjab Boards unveiled the official 2026 annual exam schedule, giving every student a clear roadmap for the upcoming challenge. From morning papers starting at 9:00 AM to evening exams at 2:00 PM (and 2:30 PM on Fridays). Students are gearing up, marking calendars, and planning their preparation for one of the most important milestones of their academic journey.

Punjab Boards officially released Class 9 annual examination schedule for 2026, unifying all districts under a single timetable. Exams are set to begin in April 2026, with both morning and evening sessions designed to accommodate every candidate. Morning exams are scheduled to start at 9:00 AM, while evening exams will begin at 2:00 PM, except on Fridays when they kick off at 2:30 PM.

Class 9 DateSheet 2026

Date Morning Session (9:00 AM) Evening Session (2:00 PM / Friday 2:30 PM) April 17, 2026 (Friday) Economics / ICT (TECH) Child Development & Family Living / Physiology & Hygiene / Clothing & Textile April 20, 2026 English (Compulsory) Group First (Old / ALP / New) English (Compulsory) Group Second (Old / ALP / New) April 21, 2026 Elements of Home Economics / Electrical Wiring / Fashion Designing (TECH) Household Accounts & Related Problems (Girls Only) / Dress Making & Fashion Designing April 22, 2026 Physics (Old / ALP / New) Group First / Advanced Islamic Studies Group First / Physics (TECH) Physics (Old / ALP / New) Group Second / Advanced Islamic Studies Group Second April 23, 2026 Arabic / Geometrical & Technical Drawing Health & Physical Education April 24, 2026 (Friday) Tarjama-tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory) Group First / Akhlaqiat (Ethics) (Non-Muslim) Tarjama-tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory) Group Second

Students are advised to carefully go through the official datesheet to ensure they are aware of all exam dates, subjects, and session timings. It is equally important to confirm the location of their exam centers ahead of time to avoid any last-minute issues on exam day. Additionally, following all instructions and guidelines issued by the board will help prevent confusion and ensure a smooth experience during the examinations. By staying organized and attentive to these details, students can focus fully on their preparation and approach the exams with confidence.

The official datesheet includes practical exams and schedules for other remaining subjects, ensuring students have full clarity to plan their preparation. With the schedule now finalized, education authorities urge students to focus on preparation and ensure they are fully ready for the upcoming examinations.