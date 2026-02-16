Fasset, Habib Rafiq Ltd. join hands to unlock Pakistan’s $1.5 Trillion Asset Market for Global Investors

ISLAMABAD – US-based digital banking powerhouse Fasset joined forces with Habib Rafiq Limited (HRL) to unlock country’s massive untapped asset potential and bring global investment to Pakistani shores.

The high-profile announcement in Islamabad drew senior government officials, top business leaders, international diplomats, and digital economy influencers, signaling the start of a financial revolution.

The partnership is designed to turn Pakistan into hotspot for international investors. Key initiatives include

Asset Tokenization: Digitally opening doors to Pakistan’s vast $1.5 trillion real estate and domestic asset market, enabling international investors to participate like never before.

Empowering Freelancers: Seamless, real-time payment solutions for Pakistan’s freelancers — the fourth-largest freelance workforce in the world — giving them the tools to securely earn, manage, and reinvest their income.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Streamlining capital inflows into local projects through transparent, blockchain-powered infrastructure.

Leaders Speak on Pakistan’s Digital Future

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, hailed the partnership as a milestone for Pakistan’s digital economy. “Our young, skilled workforce is ready to compete globally,” she said. “This collaboration exemplifies how innovation and international partnerships can expand financial inclusion, attract investment, and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the digital world, fully in line with the Digital Nation Pakistan vision.”

Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO and Co-Founder of Fasset, emphasized the platform’s ambitious mission: “We aim to empower 100 million people worldwide to own their wealth. Pakistan’s dynamic market is one of our highest-priority opportunities. Together with HRL, we will make the nation’s digital workforce and domestic assets accessible to the world.”

Jahanzaib Zahid, Vice Chairman of HRL, added, “This partnership opens exciting doors for overseas Pakistanis and global investors. By combining HRL’s legacy infrastructure with Fasset’s digital expertise, we are creating a transparent, accessible, and future-ready investment ecosystem.”

Founded by Mohammad Raafi Hossain and Daniel Ahmed, Fasset is US.-based banking and investment platform that champions financial inclusion in emerging markets. The company has raised $26.7 million and holds regulatory approvals in multiple countries to offer tokenized assets, enabling secure, global investment opportunities.

Established in 1962, HRL is one of Pakistan’s most respected engineering, construction, and infrastructure companies. With over six decades of delivering large-scale public and private projects, HRL continues to shape the country’s urban and industrial landscape while expanding into digital infrastructure, smart development, and international collaborations.