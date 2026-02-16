Net Metering Policy retained for existing Solar Users in Pakistan amid major tweaks

KARACHI – NEPRA decided to maintain existing net metering policy for current solar users, providing relief to thousands who feared losing their long-standing benefits.

The power regulator issued notification for a draft amendment to the solar policy, seeking public feedback within 30 days. According to NEPRA, the changes outlined in the draft will take effect from February 9, 2026.

This announcement comes just a week after NEPRA stirred the energy market by ending the net metering policy nationwide, replacing it with a net billing system—a move that sparked widespread debate among solar users and industry experts.

Under the recently introduced Solar Users Regulations 2026, NEPRA had already made several shocking changes for new solar users. Additional electricity from new solar users will be purchased at 11 PKR per unit, significantly lower than market expectations.

Contract duration for new solar users has been reduced from 7 years to just 5 years, limiting long-term security. Critical benefits previously available to solar users have been removed, including the highly valued unit-for-unit adjustment, a cornerstone of the old net metering system.

The new regulations mark a major shift in Pakistan’s solar energy landscape, creating a clear distinction between existing and new solar users. While current consumers retain their benefits, newcomers face stricter rules and reduced incentives—a decision that could shape the future of residential solar adoption in the country.