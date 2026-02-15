Latest

Cricket, T20 World Cup

Siblings kill father in Jhang

By Web Desk
7:39 pm | Feb 15, 2026
Siblings Kill Father In Jhang

JHANG – A brother and sister allegedly killed their father in Jhang.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Mari Balochan area of Jhang, where the siblings reportedly murdered their father.

Fifteen-year-old Farrukh, along with his 13-year-old sister, allegedly killed their father and buried the body in the courtyard of their home.

Following the suspects’ identification, the murder weapon — an axe — was recovered from the roof of the house.

Further investigation is underway, and the accused siblings are being questioned.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now