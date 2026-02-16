Pakistan plans Key Changes for T20 World Cup survival after Crushing Defeat to India

COLOMBO – Pakistan Cricket Board is shaking things up ahead of their crucial final group-stage encounter against Namibia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi to be rested.

The upcoming clash takes place on Wednesday at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, and a win is essential for Men in Green to secure their place in the Super Eight stage. Even a rain-affected result could see Pakistan through, but the pressure is mounting.

Inside camp, frustration is boiling over as team management is not happy with the underwhelming performances of some of their senior players in recent matches. To counter this, discussions are underway to make two or three changes to playing XI, with fresh faces expected to inject energy into a side desperate to bounce back. Players were given a rare rest day today as strategies for the must-win match are being finalized.

The speculation comes on heels of shocking defeat to India. Pakistan’s decision to field first on a spin-friendly surface backfired spectacularly, as Ishan Kishan tore through the batting lineup with a blistering half-century, guiding India to 175 for five. The much-vaunted spin attack failed to deliver. Abrar Ahmed leaked 38 runs in three overs, Shadab Khan was hammered for 17 runs in a solitary over, and neither took a wicket. Captain Salman Ali Agha admitted the team had an “off-day,” with only Shaheen Afridi showing some fight, finishing with 1 for 31 in two overs.

Pakistan’s batting imploded in the chase, folding for just 114 in 18 overs after a disastrous start, leaving fans and experts questioning whether the team can recover in time to survive the group stage.

With team management ready to make bold moves and bench stars, all eyes will be on Wednesday’s showdown as Pakistan battles not just Namibia, but the mounting pressure to prove they belong in the Super Eight.