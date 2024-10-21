‘Rizwan to lead Australia series; Fakhar, Iftikhar, and Shadab to rest for upcoming tour’

LAHORE – In major changes in national team squad, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to pick Mohammad Rizwan as captain for upcoming Australia series, after Babar Azam’s resignation.

Rizwan, known for his flamboyant playing skills and fighting spirit, has proven himself as a reliable performer, whether opening the innings in T20s or delivering crucial performances in Tests. His leadership aims to inspire resilience in the next generation of Pakistani cricketers.

He previously led Men in Green in two Test matches against Kiwis in 2020 and 2021, while his new role reflects his growth from a domestic star to a key figure in international cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi led board is also expected to leave out several high-profile players to pave the way for emerging talent. Notably, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan are likely to be rested. Shadab’s last appearance in a 50-over game was in 2023, and he has not played T20 cricket since June. Despite his domestic success, he struggled to regain the selectors’ confidence.

On the other hand, Iftikhar faced challenges with PCB recently, having not featured for the national team since the T20 World Cup match against India. Furthermore, Fakhar Zaman is also expected to miss the series due to fitness concerns.

As the PCB looks to shape the future of Pakistan cricket, these changes signal a new era for the team as they prepare for the challenges ahead in Australia.