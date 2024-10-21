Schools Winter Vacation update for Punjab students; details inside

LAHORE – Students in Punjab are waiting for winter holidays to spend quality time and to plan the vacation accordingly.

Schools Education Department tentatively proposed winter vacation schedule for 2024, with schools possibly closing from December 21 (Saturday) to January 1 (Wednesday). This preliminary decision comes as temperatures in the region are expected to drop significantly, potentially creating difficult conditions for younger ones.

Usually, schools in Punjab remain closed for around two weeks during the winter months to protect students and staff from harsh weather and health-related issues.

Last year, the provincial government announced winter holidays from December 18 to 31, but due to severe cold and heavy fog, those holidays were extended to January 9, 2023, with classes resuming near mid January.

The expected winter vacations aim to prioritise the safety and well-being of students as temperatures drop by several notches below average in late December.

Parents and students are advised to remain alert for any updates, as the final holiday schedule will be confirmed by relevant authorities in the coming weeks.