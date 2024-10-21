Woman seeking divorce from husband raped by own lawyer in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A woman, who has filed a case in court for seeking divorce from husband, was raped by own lawyer in Rawalpindi.

The victim has filed a case against lawyer, Advocate Iftikhar Hussain, in Civil Lines police station while teams have been constituted to arrest the suspect.

The complainant alleged that the lawyer sexually assaulted her on pretext of marriage. She said the suspect had first called her to Kechahri and raped her forcefully.

The alleged victim said she came into contact with Advocate Iftikhar in a case related to her divorce from her husband.

“The lawyer had promised to marry me after the divorce and he had been raping her on Kechahri premises and at different places on pretext of marriage,” she said.

She alleged that the lawyer had not refused to marry her.