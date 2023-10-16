Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.

He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH would on Tuesday

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held a meeting of the zonal committees for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Sani 1444 AH at their respective headquarters.

Rabi-ul-Awwal is the fourth month in the Islamic calendar.