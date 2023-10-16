Saboor Aly draws flak for her bold outfit

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold avatar as she mastered the art of turning heads.

The Fitrat star is back with her charismatic beauty and sartorial choices. Having millions of followers online, the actor keeps fans updated with rare glimpses of her private and professional life which often steal people’s hearts.

The 28-year-old made people swoon over on styling and charm and the latest pictures show her out on her trip to Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Bay Qasoor star effortlessly embodied timeless elegance in a crisp white puffy blouse, baring her midriff, paired with a denim midi skirt and a sleek, classic slicked-back ponytail

"The lost files" she captioned the post.

The post, however, received mixed reactions from fans. Some expressed their disappointment regarding the revealing outfit, saying that the caption should have been "the lost modesty" while others criticized her for sharing vacation pictures during the ongoing Palestinian crisis.

Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.