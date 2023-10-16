Zhalay Sarhadi talks about health, empowerment, and animal rights

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Known for her cheerful and vivacious persona, Sarhadi is an artist who wholeheartedly celebrates the success and happiness of others while openly sharing her own joys with friends and family.

Recently, she disclosed her ongoing struggle with hypothyroidism on a podcast with Adnan Faisal, emphasizing the significant impact it had on her health. While discussing her condition, she highlighted the improvements in her health due to medical intervention, noting that despite not being classified as a disease, hypothyroidism can manifest severe symptoms, including hair loss and depression. To combat the adverse effects on her body, she adopted a controlled diet and sought medical advice to address thyroid-related issues. The thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland in the neck, plays a pivotal role in regulating energy usage throughout the body, affecting nearly every organ.

Zhalay stressed the importance of thyroid hormone balance in maintaining overall well-being. Beyond her health journey, she also voiced her unwavering support for women's rights and equality. Zhalay clarified her stance on the Aurat March, emphasizing that it's about personal autonomy and empowerment rather than clothing choices, stating that her body is her own and not subject to the will of others.

Furthermore, Zhalay expressed her strong advocacy for animal rights, denouncing cruelty towards animals. She continues to raise her voice on various platforms to address the rights of animals, advocating for their welfare. In a powerful statement, she condemned the mistreatment of animals and called for the complete closure of the Karachi Zoo, asserting that those who harm defenceless beings, whether humans or animals deserve severe consequences for their actions."

On the work front, the top-notch actress enjoys an illustrious career contributing many blockbuster drama serials to the Pakistani entertainment fraternity including Chalay Thay Sath, Yaar Na Bichray, Beqadar, Pinjra, Uraan, Aks, Madiha Maliha, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, and Nazo to name a few.