Inside Zhalay Sarhadi's star-studded birthday bash

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Known for her cheerful and vivacious persona, Sarhadi is an artist who wholeheartedly celebrates the success and happiness of others while openly sharing her own joys with friends and family.

Adding another milestone to her life, she recently celebrated her birthday in grand style. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by esteemed personalities from the industry, as well as her own family, including her husband and daughter. Notable guests in attendance included stars like Hajra Yamin, Maria Wasti, Ayesha Toor, Shafat Ali, Shazia Wajahat, Hassan Rizwi, Hadiqa Kiani, Noor Hassan and Mansha Pasha.

"Birthday bliss!!! ???????????? an (almost) surprise birthday party by my lovely friends and family!!!" she captioned the post.

Many fellow celebrities like Ali Kazmi and Sunita Marshall also wished the actress along with many of her fans and admirers.

On the work front, the top-notch actress enjoys an illustrious career contributing many blockbuster drama serials to the Pakistani entertainment fraternity including Chalay Thay Sath, Yaar Na Bichray, Beqadar, Pinjra, Uraan, Aks, Madiha Maliha, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, and Nazo to name a few.