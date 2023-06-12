Search

Lifestyle

Inside Zhalay Sarhadi's star-studded birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja 06:50 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
Inside Zhalay Sarhadi's star-studded birthday bash
Source: Zhalay Sarhadi (Instagram)

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Known for her cheerful and vivacious persona, Sarhadi is an artist who wholeheartedly celebrates the success and happiness of others while openly sharing her own joys with friends and family. 

Adding another milestone to her life, she recently celebrated her birthday in grand style. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by esteemed personalities from the industry, as well as her own family, including her husband and daughter. Notable guests in attendance included stars like Hajra Yamin, Maria Wasti, Ayesha Toor, Shafat Ali, Shazia Wajahat, Hassan Rizwi, Hadiqa Kiani, Noor Hassan and Mansha Pasha.

"Birthday bliss!!! ???????????? an (almost) surprise birthday party by my lovely friends and family!!!" she captioned the post.

Many fellow celebrities like Ali Kazmi and Sunita Marshall also wished the actress along with many of her fans and admirers.

On the work front, the top-notch actress enjoys an illustrious career contributing many blockbuster drama serials to the Pakistani entertainment fraternity including Chalay Thay Sath, Yaar Na Bichray, Beqadar, Pinjra, Uraan, Aks, Madiha Maliha, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, and Nazo to name a few.

Zhalay Sarhadi gets candid about her miscarriages and women's fertility issues

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas wishes Ameesha Patel on her birthday with romantic video

04:25 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Javeria and Saud

07:18 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Alizeh Shah

11:31 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Tupac Shakur receives posthummous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

06:41 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Zubab Rana celebrates 27th birthday with friends

11:18 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

NA adopts resolution calling for May 9 vandalism suspects' trial in ...

08:40 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 12, 2023

09:16 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.

Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.

Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.  

“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said. 

Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-12-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 12, 2023

Gold Rate Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: