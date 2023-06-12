Inside Zhalay Sarhadi's star-studded birthday bash

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
Known for her cheerful and vivacious persona, Sarhadi is an artist who wholeheartedly celebrates the success and happiness of others while openly sharing her own joys with friends and family.
Adding another milestone to her life, she recently celebrated her birthday in grand style. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by esteemed personalities from the industry, as well as her own family, including her husband and daughter. Notable guests in attendance included stars like Hajra Yamin, Maria Wasti, Ayesha Toor, Shafat Ali, Shazia Wajahat, Hassan Rizwi, Hadiqa Kiani, Noor Hassan and Mansha Pasha.
"Birthday bliss!!! ???????????? an (almost) surprise birthday party by my lovely friends and family!!!" she captioned the post.
Many fellow celebrities like Ali Kazmi and Sunita Marshall also wished the actress along with many of her fans and admirers.
On the work front, the top-notch actress enjoys an illustrious career contributing many blockbuster drama serials to the Pakistani entertainment fraternity including Chalay Thay Sath, Yaar Na Bichray, Beqadar, Pinjra, Uraan, Aks, Madiha Maliha, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, and Nazo to name a few.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
