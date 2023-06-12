Search

Esra Bilgic sets the internet ablaze in a stunning backless dress

Maheen Khawaja 07:38 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)

Esra Bilgiç, the talented Turkish actor and model, has captivated audiences worldwide with her remarkable performance in the historic TV series, Dirilis: Ertugrul. Her portrayal of strong and influential characters has truly showcased her acting prowess.

Beyond her acting abilities, the 30-year-old star is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, consistently delighting fans with her adorable clicks. Over the years, she has garnered a massive following and has emerged as a fashion icon in her own right.

Esra's fashion style effortlessly combines chicness, elegance, and sophistication. While she embraces her cultural roots, she also embraces modern fashion trends with grace and flair. Her ability to fuse traditional elements with contemporary designs sets her apart as a true fashionista.

In a recent photoshoot that took place on a serene lake, Bilgic sent the internet into a frenzy. Posing in a boat, she exuded an aura of mystique and allure, adorned in a breathtaking sage green silk halter dress. The backless ensemble hugged her curves, accentuating her natural beauty and captivating the hearts of her fans.

Her pictures garnered thousands of reactions, as social media users showered love on the showbiz star while others called her out for her bold attire.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

