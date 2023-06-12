11-year-old boy dies after New York-bound flight makes emergency landing in Hungary

BUDAPEST - In a tragic turn of events, an 11-year-old boy died on a Turkish Airlines flight bound for New York.

The flight, TK003, had taken off from Istanbul but was rerouted after the child's sudden loss of consciousness. The plane made an emergency landing at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, where medical professionals from the Airport Medical Service responded to save the young boy's life but to no avail.

According to a statement from Budapest airport, flight TK003 on Sunday morning was quickly diverted after the young boy lost consciousness on board.

"Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, his life could not be saved. The aircraft continued its journey to its original destination," said a spokesperson from the airport.

The identity of the boy could not be confirmed; however, it is believed that the boy was American traveling with his family.

The flight, which had originally departed Istanbul Airport at 8.56am local time (6.56am BST), took off again at 2pm (1pm BST) and landed at JFK Airport in New York at 3.45pm EST (8.45pm BST).