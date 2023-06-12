Search

NA adopts resolution calling for May 9 vandalism suspects' trial in military courts

Web Desk 08:40 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
NA adopts resolution calling for May 9 vandalism suspects' trial in military courts
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved a resolution, calling for the military courts to hear the cases of the suspects in the events of May 9.

The resolution was introduced by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its leaders were harshly condemned for the attacks on military installations on May 9 that severely damaged both the state institutions and the country.

The NA resolution suggests that all those implicated immediately face legal repercussion and it also emphasised on how even party members and leaders were distancing themselves from the May 9 events.

According to the resolution, the measures adopted against the offenders were legal and constitutionally compliant, guaranteeing that no one's rights were violated.

It emphasises that everyone implicated in violation of the Pakistan Army Act of 1952 should face punishment from the military.

Khawaja Asif highlighted during the debate in the parliament that the criminals of May 9 were being dealt with, without the need for new legislation by using the current laws.

He pointed out that military tribunals handle cases involving attacks on military installations worldwide.

https://twitter.com/NAofPakistan/status/1668252918879756288

A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member named Maulana Abdul Kabir Chitrali opposed civilians being tried in military courts and emphasised that no one is above the law, not even the prime minister, army chief, or the chief justice.

Pakistan Army chief vows action against masterminds, abettors of May 9 attacks

