SC announces detailed judgement on suo motu notice pertaining to Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday announced the detailed verdict in the suo motu case pertaining to the delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The 57-page judgement, which also includes 14 pages of dissenting notes, has been written by Justice Muneeb Akhtar. The judgement says that elections should be held as prescribed in the Constitution. Every assembly has the status of a separate unit and the Constitution provides a complete mechanism for fresh elections if an assembly is dissolved before completion of its term.
The verdict says it’s wrong to say that it was a 4-3 verdict. It says how can it be called a 4-3 judgement when a seven-member bench was not formed at all.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had initially formed a nine-member larger bench to hear the case.
The detailed judgement says the nine-member larger bench conducted the first hearing in this case on February 23 and then held a meeting in the tea room. At the meeting, all nine judges made a unanimous decision, which was announced on February 27. In the detailed judgement, a reference has been given to the order to reconstitute the bench.
The judgement says the chief justice formed only two benches; first a nine-member bench and then a five-member bench. There is no reference to any other bench in this case.
Justice Munib Akhtar wrote in the judgement that the judges who signed the February 27 order – Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Yahya Afridi – had left it to the chief justice to decide if they should remain on the bench or not.
He said that parliamentary democracy was an integral part of the Constitution. He said there was no concept of parliamentary democracy without the parliament and the assemblies.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
