Arshad Nadeem, Shajar Abbas to represent Pakistan in Asian Athletics Championship

Web Desk 09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
Source: File photos

Arshad Nadeem and Shajar Abbas will also represent Pakistan in the Asian Athletics Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Monday.

The Asian Championship will take place from July 12 to July 16; AFP organised a trial in Lahore in which 60 players had participated.

Alongside ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who had won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Yasir Sultan will represent Pakistan at the Asian Championship.

Arshad Nadeem, an Asian Games bronze medalist, is anticipated to face tight opposition against India's Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra.

Along with Arshad Nadeem and Yasir Sultan, Shajar Abbas, a sprinter who qualified for the 100-meter final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, will also be competing in the Asian Championship.

Abdul Mueed will compete in the 200 and 400 metres, while Esha Imran, Pakistan's only female athlete, will compete in the 100, 200, and 400 metres.

Arshad Nadeem has a chance to end Pakistan's 32-year medal drought at the Asian Athletics Championship. Pakistan's last medal in the competition came in 1991 in Kuala Lumpur.

