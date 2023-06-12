Arshad Nadeem, Shajar Abbas to represent Pakistan in Asian Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem and Shajar Abbas will also represent Pakistan in the Asian Athletics Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Monday.
The Asian Championship will take place from July 12 to July 16; AFP organised a trial in Lahore in which 60 players had participated.
Alongside ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who had won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Yasir Sultan will represent Pakistan at the Asian Championship.
Arshad Nadeem, an Asian Games bronze medalist, is anticipated to face tight opposition against India's Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra.
Along with Arshad Nadeem and Yasir Sultan, Shajar Abbas, a sprinter who qualified for the 100-meter final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, will also be competing in the Asian Championship.
Abdul Mueed will compete in the 200 and 400 metres, while Esha Imran, Pakistan's only female athlete, will compete in the 100, 200, and 400 metres.
Arshad Nadeem has a chance to end Pakistan's 32-year medal drought at the Asian Athletics Championship. Pakistan's last medal in the competition came in 1991 in Kuala Lumpur.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
