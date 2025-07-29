Pm Shehbaz Says Pakistan Won Historic War Against India

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan achieved a historic victory over India, a success acknowledged by the international community.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Pak Business Express in Lahore, the Prime Minister expressed his delight at visiting the railway station, noting a visible improvement and enhanced facilities for regular passengers.

He praised the new digitized ticketing system and upgraded train features including business class, berths, kitchens, and dining areas — all made accessible not just for the elite, but for the general public.

Sharif highlighted that the Pak Business Express has been renovated in the style of European railways. He credited former Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for his efforts during the PDM government in improving the railway system, reclaiming railway land, and upgrading stations.

He further stated that Pakistan is in contact with China for CPEC Phase 2 and is working to strengthen ties with the United States. Referring to a past statement by former US President Donald Trump, Shehbaz Sharif said Trump claimed to have halted the Pakistan-India war — a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan.

Commenting on the four-day war between Pakistan and India, the Prime Minister said it was extremely dangerous, but Pakistan emerged victorious. He praised the bravery and skill of the Pakistan Army and Air Force, stating that the world acknowledges their performance.

Shehbaz Sharif added that he witnessed every moment of the conflict and remained in consultation with the military leadership.

“Some believed Pakistan could not stand against India, but this war shattered that perception,” he concluded.