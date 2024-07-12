Search

Pakistan

TTP responds to intelligence reports about terror attacks on public places during Muharram

Web Desk
10:01 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
TTP responds to intelligence reports about terror attacks on public places during Muharram
Source: File photo

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responded on Friday to recent security alerts issued by state agencies about its alleged plans to launch attacks during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The TTP stated that targeting public places was neither permissible nor aligned with its objectives.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan since its formation in 2007, including the massacre of 134 children in a school attack.

Pakistan has accused the interim Taliban administration in Kabul of providing sanctuary to TTP leaders and facilitating their attacks. Although the two groups are not directly affiliated, the Pakistani Taliban owe allegiance to their Afghan counterparts.

Pakistan has historically experienced sectarian violence during Muharram, a significant month for Shia Muslims who observe mourning rituals to commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson in the Battle of Karbala.

“We consider it necessary to clarify that not only during Muharram but at any time, we do not consider it permissible to attack public places nor is it among our goals,” TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani said in a statement on Friday. “Such fake threats and statements attributed to us have nothing to do with us,” he added, referring to the security alerts circulated by Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

Khorasani blamed the state for spreading fear among people by claiming the TTP wanted to launch attacks during Muharram. “Our objectives are clear and pre-announced, which do not include targeting any group, sect, or individual based on religious and intellectual differences,” he added.

Since 2007, Pakistan has conducted multiple military operations against the TTP, yet the militant network continues its attacks, primarily targeting the two western provinces bordering Afghanistan. These attacks have surged since November 2022, following the collapse of a fragile truce brokered by the Afghan Taliban between Islamabad and the TTP.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

UN report confirms Afghanistan facilitating TTP's terrorist attacks ...

10:55 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Is flour shortage looming large over Pakistan amid millers' strike ...

10:01 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

TTP responds to intelligence reports about terror attacks on public ...

09:06 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

How many Israeli nationals were onboard flydubai flight that made ...

08:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

'Justice for Sania Zehra' trending as man is accused of murdering ...

07:27 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Federal Government bans wheat import and export to stabilize local ...

Pakistan

09:35 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

FBISE Class 9 Result 2024 - Federal Board Matric result check online

09:18 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

FBISE Federal Board Matric Class 10 Result 2024

11:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

BOP Solar Panels Scheme Registration Form: Download and Apply

10:05 AM | 11 Jul, 2024

FlyDubai plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after ...

07:04 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, US forces hold first joint drills in counter terrorism ...

12:02 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Big win for PTI as Supreme Court sets aside PHC, ECP orders in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was spent on extravaganza!

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: