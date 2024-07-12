Search

PakistanTop News

Is flour shortage looming large over Pakistan amid millers' strike against new tax?

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
Is flour shortage looming large over Pakistan amid millers' strike against new tax?
Source: File photo

A strike by Pakistani flour millers over a government-imposed tax entered its second day on Friday, raising concerns about flour shortages in parts of the South Asian country.

On Thursday, hundreds of mills across Pakistan went on strike following a call by the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), which represents over 900 mills. The strike was in response to a new 5.5 percent withholding tax on flour mill sales introduced in the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25, effective from July 1.

The PFMA stated that the government has also mandated flour mills to collect an additional 2.5 percent withholding tax on essential commodities sold to retailers (non-filers) and 2 percent from wholesalers (non-filers). Moreover, millers are now required to collect a 0.5 percent withholding tax on flour sales from retailers (filers) and 0.10 percent from wholesalers (filers).

“We are observing a nationwide strike against the government for imposing taxes and turning flour millers into tax collection agents,” said Javed Yusuf, a former PFMA chairperson. “Our strike will continue until the government withdraws all taxes imposed in the budget.”

Yusuf mentioned that around 1,600 flour mills, employing approximately 4,000 workers, have shut down across Pakistan: “We cannot collect taxes on behalf of the FBR; it’s not our job,” he added.

The strike comes as Pakistan navigates a challenging economic recovery amid double-digit inflation and a deepening macroeconomic crisis. The country has been seeking foreign investment and a bailout from the IMF to stabilize its fragile $350 billion economy.

The tax-laden budget, with a tax revenue target of Rs13 trillion ($46.66 billion) for the current fiscal year—up about 40 percent from the previous year—has been rejected by nearly all major trade bodies and opposition parties. Pakistan’s government has taken these unpopular measures amid negotiations with the IMF, which has conditioned a fresh loan program on tax reforms and increased revenue.

According to the PFMA, there are 1,725 flour mills in Pakistan, and the daily national flour consumption is around 45,000 tons. The ongoing strike has already halted flour supply to grocery stores across Punjab, the country’s most populous province, with market stocks expected to last only one week.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

UN report confirms Afghanistan facilitating TTP's terrorist attacks ...

10:55 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Is flour shortage looming large over Pakistan amid millers' strike ...

10:01 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

TTP responds to intelligence reports about terror attacks on public ...

09:06 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

How many Israeli nationals were onboard flydubai flight that made ...

08:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

'Justice for Sania Zehra' trending as man is accused of murdering ...

07:27 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Federal Government bans wheat import and export to stabilize local ...

Most viewed

09:35 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

FBISE Class 9 Result 2024 - Federal Board Matric result check online

09:18 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

FBISE Federal Board Matric Class 10 Result 2024

11:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

BOP Solar Panels Scheme Registration Form: Download and Apply

10:05 AM | 11 Jul, 2024

FlyDubai plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after ...

07:04 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, US forces hold first joint drills in counter terrorism ...

12:02 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Big win for PTI as Supreme Court sets aside PHC, ECP orders in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was spent on extravaganza!

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: