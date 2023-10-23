Ousted PM Nawaz Sharif moves court to revive appeals against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to revive appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.
Media reports suggested that Islamabad High Court accepted Sharif's petition, granting him protective bail.
Five years back, PML-N supremo was handed sentence in the Avenfield properties corruption reference for owning assets beyond known income and one year for not cooperating with the anti-graft watchdog.
His pleas were filed by former law minister Azam Tarar and advocate Amjad Parvez. The PML-N chief, in his petition, stated that appeals against Sharif's sentence be reinstated with the previous court proceedings and should be decided as per merit.
It further maintained that the court dismissed PML-N supremo’s appeals for non-compliance two years back in wake of his stay in the United Kingdom.
PML-N leader maintained that he never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases, justifying his absence from the court was not deliberate or due to malice.
The 73-year-old said he had not fully recovered from the disease but decided to return after witnessing the deteriorating economic conditions of Pakistan.
Sharif's plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday by a division bench of Islamabad High Court.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.
Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.25
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343
|346.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
