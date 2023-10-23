Ousted PM Nawaz Sharif moves court to revive appeals against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to revive appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

Media reports suggested that Islamabad High Court accepted Sharif's petition, granting him protective bail.

Five years back, PML-N supremo was handed sentence in the Avenfield properties corruption reference for owning assets beyond known income and one year for not cooperating with the anti-graft watchdog.

His pleas were filed by former law minister Azam Tarar and advocate Amjad Parvez. The PML-N chief, in his petition, stated that appeals against Sharif's sentence be reinstated with the previous court proceedings and should be decided as per merit.

It further maintained that the court dismissed PML-N supremo’s appeals for non-compliance two years back in wake of his stay in the United Kingdom.

PML-N leader maintained that he never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases, justifying his absence from the court was not deliberate or due to malice.

The 73-year-old said he had not fully recovered from the disease but decided to return after witnessing the deteriorating economic conditions of Pakistan.

Sharif's plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday by a division bench of Islamabad High Court.

