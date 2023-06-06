Search

Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new photoshoot in backless dress

Web Desk 01:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
Source: esbilgic/Instagram

Turkish actor and model Esra Bilgiç proved her mettle with her powerful performance in the historic TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Besides the acting work, the 30-year-old is a fashionista who continues to delights fans with her adorable clicks. Over the years, Esra amassed a huge following and has become a fashion icon.

Her fashion style can is chic, elegant, and sophisticated as besides embracing her cultural roots, the actor carries modern fashion trends with style.

Lately, the diva leaves the internet into a frenzy as she graced the crosswalks of the country with her irrefutable charisma. She flaunted her backless monotone bodycon with a knee-high back slit and a matching hat.

We see a girl who has a big black hat and always dresses in black, she captioned the post.

Her pictures garnered thousands of reactions, as social media users showered love on showbiz stars.

Esra Bilgic is a vision to behold at Cannes film festival

