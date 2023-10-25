Hajra Yamin’s new bold photos set internet on fire

Pakistani actor Hajra Yamin left her fans stunned with latest photos she shared on her social media account.

Beyond her acting talents, Hajra Yamin is a globetrotter at heart, and her Instagram page serves as a captivating travelogue of her worldly adventures.

This time around, taking to Instagram, the star actress shared her beach photos during her America trip.

She delighted her followers with an enchanting photos that offered a glimpse into her journey to the bustling city of US. The Shanaas actress graced the screen in stunning outfits.

Throughout her adventure, she was seen engaging in lively conversations with her friends.

On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamaray 100, and Sevak: The Confessions.