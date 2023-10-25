Check the latest weather forecast for Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) predicted dry weather in Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Met Office said high-pressure areas lie over north of Arabian Sea, and a shallow westerly trough is present over upper parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of showers in federal capital on Wednesday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 27°C. Humidity was recorded at around 41 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 13km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 64, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Light rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.