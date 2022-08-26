Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
Web Desk
05:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Share

A throwback video of Lollywood diva Hira mani with her makeup artist Sajid Wahab is storming the internet once again where the Do Bol star is showcasing killer dance moves. 

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho but its her fun-loving nature and her aura that she channels filmy vibes in her social media.

The stunning grooving video shows Hira gracefully dancing to the tunes to a sweet melody and is accompanied by her talented makeup artist.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1414865465645939

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan which has been loved by the fans.

Hira Mani shares video apology after ... 07:28 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

Pakistani actress, Hira Mani, has a knack for sharing her opinion which may infuriate netizens and this happened as ...

More From This Category
Zoya Nasir and Hania Aamir amuse fans with BTS ...
07:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Mehar Bano’s new bold video sets internet on ...
05:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new video
06:13 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he ...
07:45 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir heaps praise on Ishqiya co-star ...
04:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Kinza Hashmi wins hearts with latest video
04:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
05:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr