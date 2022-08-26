Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
A throwback video of Lollywood diva Hira mani with her makeup artist Sajid Wahab is storming the internet once again where the Do Bol star is showcasing killer dance moves.
The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.
The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho but its her fun-loving nature and her aura that she channels filmy vibes in her social media.
The stunning grooving video shows Hira gracefully dancing to the tunes to a sweet melody and is accompanied by her talented makeup artist.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1414865465645939
On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan which has been loved by the fans.
