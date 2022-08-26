RUDA conducts successful balloting of Chahar Bagh residential plots

LAHORE – Balloting of hundreds of plots of Chahar Bagh, a residential project of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has taken place on Friday at authority’s head office.

According to the details, the first winner of 10 marla plot was Ms Rozina Ahmed, while the winner for 1 kanal plot was Mr Nasir Salim. Thousands of citizens will be benefited from this project of Ravi City. Apart from attractive plots, thousands of cheap apartments and flats have also been declared as part of the project.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Vice President of Federation of Chambers of Commerce Nadeem Qureshi while senior RUDA officials Kashif Qureshi, Haseeb Ahmed, Rao Muzaffar, Anwar Awan, Rashid Turabi, Brigadier Retired Abdul Rahman, Ahmed Salman, Sumaira Malik, Naveed Ahmed and others participated.

Additionally, the applicants participated online in the balloting of the plots. The list of the successful candidates have been posted on the website by the authority administration.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest Nadeem Qureshi said that the Ravi project is a game-changer as there are vast investment opportunities here.

“RUDA’s Chahar Bagh site will provide a high-quality lifestyle to the people, and overseas Pakistanis can invest here,” he said.

“Invest their money will be safe and they will be able to earn attractive returns from the investment,” he added.

Moreover during the ceremony, Kashif Qureshi, Muzaffar Rao, Brigadier Retired Abdul Rehman said that the establishment of Eco City, Health City, Education City, Sports City and Industrial Estate in Ravi City will not only strengthen the country’s economy but also increase foreign resources.