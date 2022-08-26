Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he drops his new rap song
07:45 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he drops his new rap song
Pakistani heartthrob Ali Ansari has stepped up his game as he has released his latest track "Itna Deep Jaoge" and needless to say, the quirky and fast-paced rap song is winning hearts online.

Fans flocked to compliment the NaqaZan star's performance as the spectacular lyrics of the song were praised. The song has garnered mixed reviews since its release.

On the other hand, Ali's wife Saboor Aly also cheered for her husband as she called him a rockstar and shared the teaser of the electrifying song.

"ITNA DEEP JAOGE

@aliansari_a2 My baby has always been a rockstar ♥️

Video link in Bio ⬆️#aliansari #itnadeepjaoge #officialvideo #outnow #newsongalert #newsong #single #anthem #rap #hiphop", captioned the Parizaad actress.

Named  “Itna Deep Jaoge”, the rap song is by Ali Ansari and has been produced By Vantage Productions. It is directed by Nabeel-Ur-Rehman. 

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.

