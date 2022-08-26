Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he drops his new rap song
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Ali Ansari has stepped up his game as he has released his latest track "Itna Deep Jaoge" and needless to say, the quirky and fast-paced rap song is winning hearts online.
Fans flocked to compliment the NaqaZan star's performance as the spectacular lyrics of the song were praised. The song has garnered mixed reviews since its release.
On the other hand, Ali's wife Saboor Aly also cheered for her husband as she called him a rockstar and shared the teaser of the electrifying song.
"ITNA DEEP JAOGE
@aliansari_a2 My baby has always been a rockstar ♥️
Video link in Bio ⬆️#aliansari #itnadeepjaoge #officialvideo #outnow #newsongalert #newsong #single #anthem #rap #hiphop", captioned the Parizaad actress.
View this post on Instagram
Named “Itna Deep Jaoge”, the rap song is by Ali Ansari and has been produced By Vantage Productions. It is directed by Nabeel-Ur-Rehman.
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.
Saboor Aly's new haircut video goes viral 09:58 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Lollywood's bubbly girl Saboor Aly is well known for her effervescence and bewitching smile. The gorgeous diva ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he drops his new rap song07:45 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
- RUDA conducts successful balloting of Chahar Bagh residential plots06:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Mehar Bano’s new bold video sets internet on fire05:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022