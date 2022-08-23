Saboor Aly's new haircut video goes viral

Lollywood's bubbly girl Saboor Aly is well known for her effervescence and bewitching smile. The gorgeous diva sometimes channels her inner quirky girl with adorable videos on Instagram.

The Tum Ho Wajah has been adored by millions of fans for her lively personality and ethereal beauty. A recent video posted by the starlet made netizens go gaga for her effortless charm.

Aly was seen donning a hair cut which complimented her gorgeous round face. Styled by a professional hairdresser at Rashid Salon, Aly was seemingly quite happy with her new look as she flaunted a hair flip pose.

The Bhool actress captioned the video, "Life is short. Make every hair flip fabulous."

The alluring beauty of the actress has been unparalleled in the industry along with the god-gifted talent of impeccable acting and dress sense. Aly is undoubtedly an icon in the showbiz industry. On the work front, Aly is currently starring in the drama serial Nehar.