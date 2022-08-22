Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with beautiful pictures
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.
This time, the lovebirds have taken their romance to the twinning phase and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.
Taking to Instagram, the Amanat actor posted a carousel of shots from the couple's recent Sunday brunch at Ramada Hotel Lahore.
The couple looks super adorable as they posed for some pictures together while enjoying their brunch. Needless to say, the fans showered love on them and were happy to see them living a fulfilled life.
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.
