Saboor Aly channels her fun mode in latest video
KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saboor Aly never fails to impress her fans when it comes to amusing them with her adorable pictures and videos.
Being an avid social media user, she often treats her major fan following to intriguing glimpses from her personal and professional life.
Currently, Saboor is making waves with his impeccable acting skills in ongoing drama serial Mushkil, pairing with Khushal Khan.
This time around, a video from what appears to be the set of Muskhil has emerged in which the cute star is channeling her fun mode.
The clip shows someone is asking Saboor, who looks stunning in black outfit, if she needs some food. She replied, “No Thanks”.
When she was asked again, “Do you need food?” she gave reply in adorable way in Punjab language.
“Nai mera tidd bharya hoya aa [No, I had my fill],” she replied, leaving social media users in fits, who are praising her fun side.
View this post on Instagram
Aly began her acting career with Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoo, Bhai, and Visaal. She made her film debut with Actor in Law (2016) earning her a Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress nomination. Her recent projects include Mere Khudaya (2018), Gul-o-Gulzar (2019) and Fitrat (2020).
