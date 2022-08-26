Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hasan Raheem to perform at Coke Studio Live in Dubai

As Coke Studio is scheduled to go live for the first time ever, Pakistani singers Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hasan Raheem and Justin Bibis (the sister duo of Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad) will perform in Dubai on October 14.

The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena and other performers are yet to be announced.

According to media reports, Coke Studio Live will also feature instrumentalists like Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

Sethi shared the news with his fans on Instagram as well.

Coca-Cola Middle East is giving fans a chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live on the purchase of Coca-Cola® special edition 330ml cans.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the Pakistani singers known for Pasoori, are among the first headliners to be announced for the Coca-Cola concert. Sethi and Gill will be joined by Justin Bibis as well as singer and rapper Hasan Raheem.

Pasoori went on to achieve international recognition, breaking records and going viral across borders. The song also has a remixed version released recently in Africa. Pasoori and Peechay Hutt also featured in Ms Marvel.

For Pasoori, acclaimed Pakistani singer Ali Sethi partnered with upcoming singer Shae Gill. The song has garnered more than 344 million views on YouTube so far.

Adored for his R&B-infused style, Hassan Raheem stepped up his game with Peechay Hutt, also featuring Justin Bibis. The song was also featured on Ms Marvel.

