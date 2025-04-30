Ducky Bhai refuses to comment on Pahalgam attack, citing personal reasons

Popular Pakistani YouTuber and digital content creator Saad ur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, has declined to make any statement regarding the recent Pahalgam attack that has intensified tensions between Pakistan and India.

Speaking briefly to the media outside a Lahore court following a scheduled hearing in his ongoing legal proceedings, Ducky Bhai was asked whether he had any comment on the tragic incident in Indian-administered Kashmir. In response, he said,

“I have my own problems going on right now. Let me sort those out first, then we can talk about this.”

Ducky Bhai’s refusal to comment stands in contrast to some other public figures who have either condemned the attack or expressed solidarity with affected communities. However, his decision to refrain from political commentary is seen by some as an attempt to avoid controversy amid his own legal troubles.