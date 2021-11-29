Sanam Saeed leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures in Hunza
04:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
Sanam Saeed leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures in Hunza
The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star Sanam Saeed is considered one of the most talented actresses of Pakistan as she dazzles in all of her avatars. With impeccable acting skills, Saaed always stands out with her beauty and style.

An avid social media user, the Cake actor is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous pictures on social media handles.

This time around, the 36-year-old stunner is busy shooting in Hunza and is taking full advantage of the picturesque hill station.

The portraits shared by Sanam were the perfect scenic attraction featuring mountains and gardens that served as the perfect background for the striking shot.

On the work front, Saeed will also be seen in Usman Mukhtar and Adnan Siddiqui's upcoming project Umro Ayyar.

Moreover, she is officially returning to the small screen with ZEE5 thriller Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

