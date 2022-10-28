Ali Sethi trolled over 'haphazard' wardrobe choices

Pakistani artist Ali Sethi has been entertaining the audience with his melodious and strong vocals.

At a time when various artists are branching out to experiment with modern music, Sethi is reviving the roots of classical music with his melodious ghazals.

The Pasoori actor walked up the stage and sat amongst some great minds after bagging a spot on Time magazine’s TIME100 Next list this year.

Sethi took to his Instagram to share pictures from the celebration night for his TIME100 Next list. “Thank you next,” he captioned the post. He chose an eccentric and gender-fluid outfit complimented with many carefully subversive layers to it.

The Chan Kithan singer wore a striped red, off-white and navy blue poncho-style sweater over a crisp white button-down. The 38-year-old carried a red bag and accessorised with a silver necklace and a broach on his hat.

Reacting to Sethi's fashion choices, the fans were shocked by his unconventional choices. While some were inspired by his style, others felt it was haphazard.

Sethi graduated from Harvard in 2006 and went on to earn acclaim as a writer and musician. He is all set to sing poems by iconic South Asian Muslim poets that commemorate diversity, challenge bigotry and extol the virtues of love as fundamental to the human-divine relationship.