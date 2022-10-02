Ali Sethi and Shae Gill present 'Pasoori' at live concert in London
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and the rising star Shae Gill's Pasoori need no introduction.
The duo, whose fame skyrocketed after the song was released on streaming platforms, are currently on a tour in London swooning their overseas fans with their soulful voice and the catchy beat of Pasoori.
Sethi and Gill performed the song for a diverse audience who swayed with the music.
Pasoori is the first Pakistani Coke Studio song that was featured on Spotify's "Viral 50 - Global" chart.
Sethi and Gill performed the song together on many platforms, and have been a sensational duo ever since.
The melodious song is a beautiful mixture of different influences of various cultures that serve as the reason for Pasoori adhering to a diverse audience. Die-hard fans of both the singers have been obsessing over their live performances, and have been sharing snippets on social media platforms.
For the unversed, Pasoori was released on Coke Studio's season 14. The song was also featured in Ms. Marvel, and also reached reach 300 million views on YouTube. Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.
Coke Studio's Pasoori unlocks new achievement 04:53 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is celebrating 300 million views of 'Pasoori' on YouTube. The song became an ...
